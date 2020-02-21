Penny Arcade comments on Sony's PAX East cancellation

A few days ago, we reported on the fact that Sony cancelled its PAX East attendance which was set to be the first event at which the public would be able to play the much-anticipated The Last of Us: Part II. The cancellation in question was due to concerns regarding coronavirus (or COVID-19) which has taken over two thousand lives in a matter of weeks.

Now, Penny Arcade has commented on Sony's cancelled participation and you can read the statement in full below.

The entire PAX community wants to express our concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The gaming community is a global one and our hearts go out to every person and family affected.

PAX East 2020 will take place as scheduled with enhanced cleaning and sanitization across the show, including adhering to the recommendations set forth in the U.S. EPA's Emerging

Pathogen Policy regarding cleaning disinfectants effective against the COVID-19 virus. We are working closely with the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center and following local, state and federal public health guidelines, including those issued by the CDC. For more information on those measures and the virus, please visit the PAX East travel page and the

MCCA website.

While we are saddened that Sony will no longer have a presence at PAX East 2020, we look forward to welcoming our friends at Sony to future PAX events and are focused on making PAX East 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors.

The well-being of everyone at PAX - from our attendees and exhibitors to our staff on-site at

every show - is of the utmost importance to ReedPOP and Penny Arcade. Across the more than 50 total PAX events around the world, we have provided a positive environment for over one million attendees to celebrate gaming. We will continue to work diligently to ensure PAX East 2020 and our other events live up to our high standards and we will proactively keep you up to date with any further developments as we get closer to PAX East 2020.