Penn Badgley is ready for more You

But the end could be in sight for Joe Goldberg.

You has just seen the end of its fourth season, but star Penn Badgley has said he's not yet done with the show, and that it could continue for at least another season.

Badgley plays the serial killer Joe Goldberg in You, who finds himself in London in season 4 assuming a new identity. With some believing the end of season 4 could have given the show its final act, Badgley believes there is more for his character.

Speaking with GQ, Badgley didn't confirm or deny a fifth season, but he did say: "I know what Greg pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end. If there's another one, it's going to be, I think, a grand finale."

With season 4 marking what looks like the beginning of the end for Joe, we're not sure that You could last eternally, but it seems we'll be getting one more season to wrap things up properly.

