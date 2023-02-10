Penn Badgely addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards rumours

An extremely popular fan casting for the MCU's upcoming portrayal of Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four, has Penn Badgely as Reed Richards. While nothing official has been revealed by Marvel, Badgley has finally addressed the rumours of him taking up the mantle of Mr. Fantastic.

Quizzed whilst discussing the latest series of Netflix's You on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Badgely was evasive about the topic, which could be a good sign for hopefuls.

He said: "Well no, I can't reveal that. Neither confirm nor deny."

On if he'd ever met Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, he said: "You know, it's possible that I have, but not in this context. I might've met him years ago."

Lastly, he added: "Where there's smoke there's not always a fire. It actually takes a lot to get from smoke to a fire."

It seems fans could be waiting a while longer to find their Mr. Fantastic. Who do you want to be the MCU's Reed Richards? Let us know below.