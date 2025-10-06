Pendulo Studios closed several months ago: Management concealed the situation after the last round of layoffs in March

HQ

Today we have to report yet more sad news about the closure of a development studio, but even more so when that studio has been prolific for more than 30 years. Pendulo Studios, creators of titles such as the Runaway series, Hollywood Monsters, Blacksad or the most recent Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh, has definitively closed its doors. But the truth is that the closure apparently took place months ago, and it is only now that the dirty laundry has come to light.

A former employee of the studio told Meristation that Pendulo Studios ceased all activity in March 2025. Precisely shortly after we also reported that this last round of layoffs had left the studio with just a minimal core of workers, after the big job cuts of 2024. In March, the remaining workers kept to their schedules, but after that they were no longer paid their March salaries. " It was a disaster to the end, they didn't want to announce it, they wanted to sweep it under the carpet, but it's been unofficially closed, since March I don't think there are any people," according to the source.

30 years as one of the world's leading Spanish studios

Pendulo Studios tarnished in its last years a trajectory of successes and quality titles, including the three titles of the Runaway series, the acclaimed graphic adventure Hollywood Monsters, Blacksad: Under the skin, Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo and the most recent, Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh, which did not reach sales or quality targets.

Do you remember the Pendulo Studios titles?