Peloton has launched a workout game for its exercise bikes

The exercise bike company Peloton has officially launched its first video game as part of its library of workouts. Known as Lanebreak, this game simply asks Peloton owners to guide a wheel along a multiple-lane track, where points are amassed for increasing the resistance of the bike and moving up to more challenging lanes.

It's a seemingly quite simple concept, but unlike a lot of Peloton workouts, this doesn't feature an instructor and instead encourages users to exercise to a variety of pop songs by a range of popular artists, including David Bowie and Ed Sheeran.

While it is mentioned in the announcement blog post that getting access to Lanebreak will require both a Peloton bike and an All-Access membership, the game is currently only available in certain regions around the world, with those being the UK, USA, Canada, Germany, and Australia. As this has arrived as part of a software update, it does seem plausible that more regions will gain access to Lanebreak in the future.