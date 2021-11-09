Peloton has finally added a pause button to its on-demand workout classes

HQ

Peloton has become one of the leading brands in the fitness tech market, but despite this success, the company has yet to find a way to introduce a seemingly basic feature to its tech: a pause button.

However, that period has come to an end, as Peloton has now added a pause button to its Bike and Bike+ system, which will allow users to freeze an on-demand class to deal with whatever situation has arisen.

According to the blog post that announced the feature, the freeze system will pause the class, progress, and aggregated metrics until they are ready to be resumed. It will also pause any Programs, challenges, achievements, streaks, milestones, and personal records that a user is working on, but won't freeze your place on the leaderboards, meaning once you leave the bike to attend to a matter, you will slip down the rankings.

While Peloton is largely known for its exercise bikes, the company does also produce treadmills, known as the Tread. While the freeze mechanic is available on bikes, Peloton has revealed that the feature will be coming to Tread "in the future", so runners will have to soldier on for the time being.