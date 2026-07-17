Pelé's football jersey worn during World Cup 1958 final sold for nearly $5 million

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An auction organised by Sotheby's in New York on Thursday, called 'The Beautiful Game Auction', filled with memorabilia from football, ended with Pelé's jersey worn during the 1958 World Cup final being sold for $4.9m (£3.6m, €4,2m), making it the most expensive piece of memorabilia by Pelé ever sold, and the second most expensive football jersey ever sold.

The most valuable football jersey sold in auction belonged to Maradona, in the match of the "Hand of God" goal against England, in the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $9.3 million in 2022.

Incredibly, the same jersey now sold for nearly $5 million was sold for just $105,600 in 2004. The significance of the jersey, worn by Pelé who was then only 17 years old, and scored twice in a 5-2 win over Sweden, for the first of his three World Cup, make it "not only a lasting reminder of one of the most important moments in football history, but is principally connected to the very moment that catapulted Pele into a global sporting icon", according to Brendan Hawkes, Sotheby's head of sports strategy and development.