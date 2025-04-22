PEGI website points to Assassin's Creed Shadows coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2's boost in performance, a lot of developers and publishers are bringing more demanding titles to the console. Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Star Wars Outlaws and more will soon be available on Nintendo Switch 2, and it seems like Assassin's Creed Shadows could soon be joining that line-up.

In a now deleted update on PEGI's website, the ratings board listed Assassin's Creed Shadows as being available for Nintendo Switch 2. An image from Eurogamer confirms the additional platform being attached to Assassin's Creed Shadows.

While this could be a mistake, it does seem likely that the latest Assassin's Creed game would come to the Nintendo Switch 2. The RPG takes the franchise to Feudal Japan for the first time, and has proven to be one of 2025's bigger releases so far.

It might not arrive right away at the Switch 2's launch, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a release announced officially soon.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.