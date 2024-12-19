PEGI reveals its trump card over Balatro's 18+ rating

HQ

After Balatro Developer weighed in on PEGI 18+ rating for his game a few days ago, PEGI, the European video game rating board, has made it clear that Balatro's 18+ rating is here to stay, despite the game featuring no real gambling or microtransactions. The game's developer, LocalThunk, isn't happy with the decision and has expressed frustration over the outcome.

In a post on X, LocalThunk explained that PEGI defended its choice by citing EU laws and the storefronts selling the game. According to PEGI's guidelines, any game that simulates gambling or teaches players how to play games of chance, like poker, falls under the 18+ rating. However, Balatro doesn't involve actual gambling—just poker card mechanics—and the developer believes the rating is unfair.

LocalThunk criticized PEGI's stance, saying they were "blaming EU laws, blaming storefronts, and waiting for the future." It also pointed out the inconsistency, as other games with gambling-like elements, such as EA Sports FC 25, continue to receive lower ratings.

PEGI, however, holds the winning hand in this situation. The rating board stands by its decision, citing 2020 guidelines that require all games with gambling elements to be rated PEGI 18+. This means newer games with gambling references, like Balatro, must carry the 18+ rating, while older games released before the rule change may still have lower ratings.

As the debate continues, it raises questions about how gambling-related content in video games should be regulated. PEGI's decision may seem controversial, but balancing the rules across 35 countries is no easy feat.

What do you think? Should PEGI's approach to gambling-related content in games be stricter or more flexible? The cards are on the table, Balatro is out of aces, and PEGI holds the winning hand.