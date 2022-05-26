PEGI rates Forspoken 18+

HQ

The European agency of age rating for games PEGI has made public recently its rating for Forspoken, the upcoming action and RPG title to be released for PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11, after delaying its release a few months from the original date, which would have been precisely a couple of days ago, May 24. Perhaps to calm the spirits of those who should already be accompanying Frey fighting dragons using fantastic powers, PEGI has given its verdict: Forspoken is recommended for players over 18 years old.

The decision comes with the labels "Violence", "Profanity" and "In-game purchases". The first two are quite common in adult games as Forspoken has shown us. However, the latest in-game purchases section has set off some pre-emptive alarms as to what those purchases will consist of - will it be cosmetic purchases for Frey, future DLC and so on, or perhaps it's something else?

If you want to see the details of the rating you can see them from here but be warned that it contains spoilers of some events and scenes of the game. Be warned