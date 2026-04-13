Peeves will seemingly appear in HBO Max's Harry Potter series

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There are a handful of characters that the Harry Potter movies decided to omit, likely to ensure that the plot and narratives of each book could be told effectively within a feature-length runtime. As the series will have more time to play with, it also has space to include additional individuals and characters, including a poltergeist that fans of the books will be all too familiar with.

In the recent Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic documentary project (as noticed by Magically Brothers) that serves as a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the upcoming show, a handful of characters that have yet to be confirmed were mentioned.

It was noted that Professor Pomona Sprout will be in the show, as expected since she's Hogwarts biology teacher, as will caretaker Argus Filch, and Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher (and something more twisted...) Quirinus Quirrell. None of these are surprising as we've seen them before in Harry Potter adaptations, but the fourth mentioned character is more special.

The ghost Peeves is referenced in the show and teased in concept art, suggesting that the troublesome and mischievous spirit will be present in the show, ready to cause Harry, Ron, Hermione, and nearly every Hogwarts student that crosses his path, problems. For those unfamiliar with Peeves, this ghost is basically a menace that causes havoc everywhere it goes, even becoming wrapped up in some core story events as the books progress. Peeves also recently appeared in Hogwarts Legacy, as you can see below.

If Peeves does appear in the show, who would you like to see portraying the naughty ghost?