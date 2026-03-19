Pedro Sánchez delays Spain's annual budget because "nobody predicted this war"

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Spain will delay the presentation of its national budget as the government shifts focus to urgent measures aimed at softening the economic impact of the Iran war, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Thursday.

The decision comes as energy prices surge following disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with gas costs rising sharply in recent weeks. Madrid is now preparing a package of emergency measures, expected to be unveiled shortly, to ease pressure on households and businesses.

"We're working on the budget, but nobody predicted this war. The government needs to work on the most urgent matter - and the urgent matter now is this," Sánchez said.

The delay adds to ongoing political challenges for the government, which has struggled to secure parliamentary backing for previous budgets, leaving Spain reliant on extended spending plans while it balances competing demands and looming EU funding deadlines.