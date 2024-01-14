Pedro Pascal's prank call backfired on Matt Damon

HQ

Depending on how closely you followed the Golden Globes this past week, you might think you know everything about the event, but Variety has stepped in to give us some secret happenings that went down at the show, including everything from firemen entering the show to Cillian Murphy getting censored even though he didn't swear.

Another random happening that took place at the event was The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal trying to prank call Matt Damon. Damon was sitting at the table across from Pascal, and so the latter thought to call his friend.

However, after a while, Pascal realised he was talking to Damon's voicemail, which only leaves us with the question of how much effort Matt Damon put into his voice message to make it seem like you can have a conversation with him.