Pedro Pascal weighs in on how to improve representation in Hollywood

"People get so butthurt about this kind of stuff."

HQ

Pedro Pascal has risen to the very top of Hollywood stardom over the past five years or so, and while he has been a stand-out talent for decades, it appears now that talent has finally been recognised. However, this isn't always the case for actors from ethnic minority backgrounds, as Hollywood still works to represent people from all cultures.

Speaking with Variety, Pascal opened up about how he'd like to see more representation in Hollywood, and how blind casting could be the way to go forward with it. "The best way to continue representation is just casting a person into a role that isn't limiting a character to racial identity," he said. "Especially if it's an IP we're familiar with or a book. People get so butthurt about this kind of stuff, but who cares? Because that's the coolest way of moving the needle is being open about the casting in every way."

The Chilean-born Pascal did draw some fire from internet trolls when he was announced as the lead for HBO's The Last of Us, but his performance quickly proved to be a fan-favourite, and may even earn him an Emmy down the line.

What do you think about blind casting?

