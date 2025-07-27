Pedro Pascal was "appalled" by his appearance in Wonder Woman 1984

HQ

Pedro Pascal is a man known for having a moustache and/or a beard. His facial hair is almost as famous as the man himself, but if you were interested in seeing what Pascal might look like without any stubble, it seems he won't be adopting a clean-shaven look anytime soon.

Speaking with Ladbible, Pascal sat down with fellow The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby to play a game of Agree to Disagree. When the topic came to moustaches being sexier than beards, Pascal revealed he's fine with whatever so long as he's not clean shaven.

"Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me," Pascal said, recalling the time he went clean-shaven for Wonder Woman 1984 when he played Maxwell Lord. "I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary. If they asked me to be clean shave for Fantastic Four and if they had insisted I would've done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie."

Pascal's facial hair - especially his moustache - is often seen as quite the iconic part of the actor, and so it's difficult to imagine him leaving it for a time. We'll likely see him without facial hair at some point down the road for a special role, but if he can avoid it he'll be hanging onto his stubble.