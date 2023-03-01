Pedro Pascal: "There is a chance" The Last of Us Season 2 starts filming this year

HQ

Pedro Pascal is a very busy man these days. The actor is at the forefront of two of the biggest shows of the year, with those being the third season of The Mandalorian (which started airing today), and the sensation that has been The Last of Us.

Speaking about the latter, following its remarkable premiere that saw it have one of HBO's biggest debuts in a decade, the second season was quickly greenlit. And as for when filming will start on this series - which will seemingly start to explore the events of The Last of Us: Part II and soon have to cover that heart-breaking moment towards the start of the game (you know the one we're talking about) - lead actor Pedro Pascal (Joel Miller) has shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Collider.

"In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We're getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes."

This does however come after creators of The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have said that a script for the second season and onwards will be a bit more difficult to create, as Part II is a game that plays quite differently to that of the original, and is also much bigger to boot.