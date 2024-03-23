Pedro Pascal reveals the role that saved him from being homeless

HQ

Hollywood wouldn't be the same today without Pedro Pascal. The dad we all wish we had, Pascal charmed us as he protected both Grogu and Ellie from danger in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us respectively.

However, there came a time early in Pascal's career where he nearly had to give up on acting. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Pascal spoke about the entry-level phase of his career, where he really struggled with his finances.

"My entry-level lasted about 15 years, and we're talking about not being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting surgery, being able to pay my rent," he said. "I had less than $7 in my account and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day, and literally is the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up."

Pascal didn't feature for very long in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as his character Eddie is killed when Buffy discovers he's a vampire. Since then, Pascal's rise to fame started off somewhat slow but by the time he joined the cast of Game of Thrones and Narcos, he was ready to take flight.