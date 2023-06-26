Pedro Pascal likes Bo-Katan taking over The Mandalorian

HQ

It was recently revealed that Pedro Pascal didn't actually wear The Mandalorian suit in the third season, and it seems that the character himself is taking a step back, in part due to Pascal's other endeavours such as Joel in The Last of Us.

So what does the future hold? It has already been confirmed that the series will be more about the Mandalorian people going forward, rather than just him. And Pascal himself is a fan of that. In an interview with Variety, Pascal says he is in favour of Katee Sackhoff (in her signature role as Bo-Katan Kryze) replacing him.

"I think [the heavy focus on Bo-Katan] was great in that it also brings into full realization a beloved character that is from the world of Dave Filoni. Everyone gets to experience the excitement of [Bo-Katan] being introduced. And she's a badass and it's perfect casting. And I am a big Battlestar Galactica fanboy. I just think it was perfect that we get to meet and see the character, and she gets to do cool shit in the second season. And then, she gets to take centre stage in the third. It's what I would want for the character and as a fan of The Clone Wars."

What The Mandalorian will look like going forward remains to be seen, but what do you think about the idea of less Din Djarin and more Bo-Katan Kryze and other characters?