Pedro Pascal, Kathleen Kennedy, and Jon Favreau could be called to testify in Gina Carano vs. Disney case

We've been following the ongoing proceedings related to actress Gina Carano and her efforts to take on Disney over her firing from The Mandalorian for sharing views on social media that Disney did not align with. While it looked for a while like the case could be thrown out, it has recently been revealed that Carano has grounds for a legal proceeding and that a judge will let her take the situation to court.

With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that a slate of big-name celebrity stars or high-ranking Disney executives could be called to testify as part of the legal battle. This includes Pedro Pascal, who is being looked at as an example that Carano was treated differently to her male co-stars, as Pascal also made "offensive and denigrating posts towards republicans" in the past.

Also among the list is Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, ex Disney boss Bob Chapek, Bear Grylls, and Star Wars publicity guru Lynne Hale. It's noted that Favreau and Grylls' appearance will be related to Disney pulling production of a spinoff Star Wars series based on Carano's character and an episode of the survivalist's show all following her termination from The Mandalorian.

It's unclear when the case will be taken to court, but as is often the situation with legal wars of this calibre, it could take months or even years before a date is set.