Pedro Pascal joins the cast of Gladiator 2

It has been reported by Deadline that Pedro Pascal will be joining the stacked cast for Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel.

Pascal, who has been popping up all over Hollywood as of late, most recently starred in the hit HBO series The Last of Us. It's not yet clear who he'll be playing in the Gladiator sequel, but with his addition, it seems that the film is building up quite the cast list. Paul Mescal is set to star alongside Barry Keoghan, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, with Ridley Scott returning to the director's chair.

Directly picking up from the story of the original Gladiator, Mescal will star as Lucius, who was inspired by Russel Crowe's Maximus when he was a boy. It is set to release in November next year.

Will you be watching the Gladiator sequel?