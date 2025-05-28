Pedro Pascal is still being pushed for a lead actor Emmy following The Last of Us Season 2

HQ

Pedro Pascal is going to be submitted for an Emmy thanks to his performance in The Last of Us, just as he was when Season 1 aired in 2023. Once again, Pascal will be put forward for the Lead Actor category, which might make some raise an eyebrow.

As Deadline reports, Pascal will remain in the race for Lead Actor, despite his character Joel not making it past episode 2. He does appear in later episodes via flashbacks, but has a much less substantial role than his stint in the first season.

Still, considering he was around for two and a bit episodes in a seven episode season, Pascal did remain in The Last of Us for some time. Also, Succession actor Brian Cox was also submitted as a lead actor for Season 4 of the hit HBO drama, despite his character not making it past episode 3.

Bella Ramsey will of course be taking on their fellow nominees in the Lead Actress category. Ramsey's role as Ellie was allowed to shine even more in Season 2, following Joel's untimely demise and her search for revenge.

Do you think Pedro Pascal deserves an Emmy for Season 2 of The Last of Us?