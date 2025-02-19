Pedro Pascal headlines the upcoming Freaky Tales

Pedro Pascal is one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood right now, as the Chilean actor seems to be popping up in every major film and series you can think of. Gladiator II, The Last of Us, Star Wars, Marvel's Fantastic Four, The Wild Robot, the list goes on. On top of finding time for these blockbuster franchises and flicks, Pascal still has space in his busy calendar for a few less high-profile movies, including the upcoming Freaky Tales.

This film is set in 1987 Oakland and sees Pascal headlining a cast that includes some other major names, be it Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-Young Yoo, Tom Hanks, and the late Angus Cloud. The film promises plenty of action, violence, and dark humour, and as for what it's about, you can see the synopsis below.

"Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles."

With Freaky Tales set to open in cinemas on April 4, don't miss the trailer for the flick below.