Pedro Pascal has not completed The Last of Us

HBO is still in the process of filming and creating The Last of Us TV series, an adaptation of Naughty Dog's iconic and critically acclaimed video game. While we're hearing more about the series, and even seeing some images from behind the scenes, we're yet to get an official release date or a trailer just yet. What we do have is a little glimpse into how Pedro Pascal is approaching bringing Joel to life in live-action.

As part of an interview with GQ, the actor stated that he is keeping a bit of a distance between the video game Joel and the TV series' version of the character, as he is "worried" that he would imitate the character too much. Fortunately, this shouldn't be too much of a problem, as Pascal has yet to complete The Last of Us.

"Did you play the game? It's so sad, I haven't any skill. I tried, you know. And then it was only a matter of minutes before I had to hand it over to my nephew. It really takes a specific kind of skill, and I don't have it."

"I watched for as long as I was able to that day, and then I had to leave Florida. I found Joel so impressive — I found the whole of it such a visually impressive experience. And then I got worried that I would want to imitate too much, which I think could be right in some circumstances, and then a mistake in others."

Pascal continues by adding that he'd rather leave Joel's adaptation in the hands of co-writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (from Naughty Dog).