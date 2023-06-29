Pedro Pascal could be in the Minecraft movie

HQ

For almost ten years, work has been going on and off to get the Minecraft movie off the ground, and on August 7, filming will finally begin under the direction of Jared Hess. When it comes to the actors involved, however, it has remained very quiet and apart from Jason Moma, no other names have been associated with the project, until now.

According to productionlist, it looks like the movie has actually found another big star in none other than Pedro Pascal. Pascal has been involved in multiple major TV projects over the past decade, including The Last of Us where he played Joel but also in Game of Thrones where he was Oberyn Martell and of course also he starred in The Mandalorian as the titular hero.

So now it seems that we will also see him as a very important piece of the Minecraft movie. There are even rumours that he could be playing Steve.

Would you like to see Pascal in the lead role?