Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix clash in latest look at Eddington

Director Ari Aster has been a bit hit or miss as of late, as following the great Hereditary and Midsommar, he presented the long and far less acclaimed Beau is Afraid. This July, Aster will be back for his next big directorial work, with this being the drama flick Eddington.

This movie seems to be a mirror to modern small town America, displaying the clashing cultures, a rise of conspiracy and paranoia, and all while two very different local leaders battle it out for the right to be called mayor.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role of a sheriff gunning for office, who finds himself at odds with Pedro Pascal's current mayor, a man looking to retain his position in office. The cast is then bolstered with a bunch of major stars, including Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Ward, Amelie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr., and William Belleau.

You can see the latest trailer for Eddington below, with the movie set to premiere on July 18.