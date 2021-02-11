Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are Joel and Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us

You're watching Advertisements

This has been a very busy night for those of us who are looking forward to PlayStation Productions and HBO's upcoming The Last of Us series. It all started when certain websites claimed that Mahershala Ali had been offered to play Joel, but this was quickly debunked. Those rumours must have made HBO and Naughty Dog somewhat nervous however, as we now know who's actually going to play both Joel and Ellie.

Because The Hollywood Reporter has the honour of confirming that Bella Ramsey (best known as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones) will be playing Ellie in the show, while Deadline reveals that Pedro Pascal (known as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Mando in The Mandalorian and Javier Peña in Narcos) will be Joel. Two really exciting choices in my opinion. What do you think?