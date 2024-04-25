Pedestal's Sidekick Table revolutionises how you use your TV stand

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
God forbid I ever have to move residence. I'm sure most of us can share such a sentiment, as there's just a lot of stuff you'll have to clear out. One of the most annoying things to move about is a TV stand, as you'll have to take the TV off, consoles too, any remotes and other accessories you need to have on there as well.
Pedestal is looking to clear all that up, and in our latest Quick Look, we show why the Sidekick Table might be the perfect thing for such a job. Using magnets to ensure that you can remove clutter while keeping your devices in one place, Pedestal's Sidekick Table gives you a lot more than what you might assume from looking at it.