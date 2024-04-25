Pedestal's Sidekick Table revolutionises how you use your TV stand

HQ

God forbid I ever have to move residence. I'm sure most of us can share such a sentiment, as there's just a lot of stuff you'll have to clear out. One of the most annoying things to move about is a TV stand, as you'll have to take the TV off, consoles too, any remotes and other accessories you need to have on there as well.

Pedestal is looking to clear all that up, and in our latest Quick Look, we show why the Sidekick Table might be the perfect thing for such a job. Using magnets to ensure that you can remove clutter while keeping your devices in one place, Pedestal's Sidekick Table gives you a lot more than what you might assume from looking at it.