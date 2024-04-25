Pedestal's Plug-In Lamp is ideal for those who need a light source nearby

HQ

We've been making a bigger effort to cover and check out a slate of lifestyle products and gadgets as part of our Quick Look video series. The latest device we're extending this effort with is a Danish-developed lighting solution from Pedestal.

We've got our mitts on the Plug-In Lamp and its separate Power Base stand. This lighting system is designed to be easily connected and slotted into an available power socket in your home, enabling you to get a light source wherever you most need it.

With a very inventive design, you can watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the device in full.