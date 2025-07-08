Pearl Jam's drummer is leaving the band after 27 years

HQ

It looks like rock band Pearl Jam will look a little different in the near future. It has been revealed that the band's drummer Matt Cameron is departing the group, ending a run that has spanned almost three decades at 27 total years together. This has been confirmed in a statement on social media, where Cameron explains the following.

"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

As for what's next for Pearl Jam, the natural assumption is that the band will reload and find a replacement drummer. This hasn't been confirmed however, as instead all we are told is in the accompanying statement.

"From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

This is an ad:

"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music."

What do you think Pearl Jam will do?

Pearl Jam

This is an ad: