Pearl Abyss is working on Shadow Arena's console version

You might know Pearl Abyss from for the vast MMORPG Black Desert Online, but the studio is also currently working on battle royale title Shadow Arena which is already available on PC via Steam's Early Access.

Pearl Abyss recently revealed that a console version of the game was in the works and that a new character was about to be released. His name is Gorgath and he is an alchemist capable of making rocks fly to attack from a distance and to use devastating melee area attacks.

It should also be noted that from now on, Shadow Arena players' points are updated after each game, thus allowing them to know their exact ranking.