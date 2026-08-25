Pearl Abyss enhances the story in Crimson Desert with a new update

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Since its release, developer Pearl Abyss has regularly improved the game and provided new content for Pearl Abyss. One aspect for which the game received some criticism at launch was that its story was virtually nonexistent. Pearl Abyss is now addressing this with an update called Crimson Desert Enhanced.

The biggest change in this update, which is completely free and available for download now, is that the game's story has been revamped with new cutscenes and dialogue.

The update brings the game to version 2.0 and also adds voice acting for five new languages. Below is a trailer showcasing the new version of the game.