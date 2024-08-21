Pearl Abyss debuts four brand new boss gameplay videos

HQ

While many expected developer Pearl Abyss to finally reveal the release date for Crimson Desert at this year's Gamescom, that has yet to actually manifest. What has happened though is almost as exciting.

The developer has added four pretty long gameplay videos, each showcasing one of the game's many bosses. You'll also get your most extensive combat preview to date through these, showing off environmental effects, abilities and the overall flow.

The game is expected to launch during the first half of 2025, and you can enjoy the intense battles below.

