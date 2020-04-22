Peaky Blinders video game to release in summer 2020

Peaky Blinders fans are celebrating. Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, the game inspired by the popular British series, will be released this summer. The adventure/puzzle game is being developed by Futurlab, and Curve Digital is in charge of publishing. The game is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In Mastermind, the player can control six members of the Shelby family, a gangster family from Birmingham at the beginning of the 20th century, after the First World War. The playable characters will each have a unique ability, with Tommy threatening, Arthur knocking on doors, Polly bribing, John causing fights, Ada distracting and Finn stealing.

The game has been made in collaboration with the creator of the series, Steven Knight, and will be set as a prequel to the first season, where the Shelby family will face a plot to stop the start of their empire. The soundtrack has been created by Feverist, the band that also participated in the first season of the series.

Game director James Marsden, according to IGN, has expressed "The player gets to feel like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is, so we think becoming the mastermind will resonate with fans of the show and gamers alike".

Watch the official trailer here.