Peaky Blinders to return to television with two new seasons from Steven Knight

HQ

We're still waiting to hear more about the Peaky Blinders movie that is in development by BBC Studios and Netflix and which concluded filming last year. Creator Steven Knight hopes that this movie will premiere by the end of 2025, so there should be news about it coming out sooner rather than later, and this does seem likely considering the latest development on the Peaky Blinders front.

BBC Studios has revealed that it has come to an agreement with Knight to extend the legacy of Peaky Blinders by serving up two more seasons of television in the future, which will no doubt mark the beginning of the next era of the drama series. This comes as Knight formerly promised that the movie wouldn't be the end of the franchise.

In a press release, it's mentioned that this evolution will be set in 1953 Birmingham and will focus on a new generation of Shelbys, while also being produced by Kudos (SAS Rogue Heroes and House of Guinness) and Garrison Drama (Peaky Blinders show and film), filmed at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, set in the city too, and planned to premiere on BBC One and iPlayer for the UK. There is no mention as to wider premiere plans.

The synopsis explains: "Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham's massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

Knight has commented on this news too, by adding: "I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."

Are you excited for more Peaky Blinders?