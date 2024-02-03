Peaky Blinders star blames drug possession charge on wanting to please fans

Paul Anderson - best known for his role as Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders - was caught with crack cocaine recently. He admitted to possessing it, as well as class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances when he appeared in court.

Anderson's lawyer said that this drug possession could have been to play up his persona to fans of Peaky Blinders if he was recognised. "He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character. He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements," she said.

"He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no," she continued. Anderson was fined a total of £1345, but it appears that he might also lose out on returning to the role of Arthur Shelby in the Peaky Blinders movie.

The Daily Mail reports that only the creator Steven Knight knows what's going to happen, but it would be difficult to move on from this as if nothing happened.