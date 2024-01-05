Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders movie to begin filming in the summer

The script for the feature film is near completion.

It has been an arduous few years for Peaky Blinders fans, as following the conclusion of the TV show, many have been eagerly awaiting official information relating to the rumoured feature film that would serve as a final end to the gangster drama. Over the years, we've heard reports that a script is in production, but then leading stars like Cillian Murphy and even creator Steven Knight have been very careful to talk about the film's progress in any sense, begging the question if it would ever arrive. However, it seems like we've finally hit a turning point.

Because Knight has spoken with Radio Times magazine over the holidays, where he has revealed that the script for the film is near completion and in its final stages, and that production/filming for the movie is slated to begin in the middle of 2024.

"I'm just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It's a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, 'That's pretty good - but where did it come from?'

"The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year."

Hopefully this does mean that Murphy and the rest of the gang are also confirmed and ready to jump into action to cap off the story of the Shelby family and the notorious Birmingham-based gangsters.

Are you looking forward to the Peaky Blinders film?

Peaky Blinders

