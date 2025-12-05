Peaky Blinders movie full name revealed, to premiere in March

The only Netflix news any of us probably cares about right now pertains to the whopping $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. that the streaming giant just committed to, but as this won't clear for a year at the very, very earliest, it's business as usual for the time being.

To this end, the long-awaited Peaky Blinders film has just popped back up on radars, as the streaming giant has revealed the official name for the film and announced its premiere date(s).

Set to be dubbed Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the Cillian Murphy-led flick will debut first in select theatres from March 6, 2026, and will then be followed by the Netflix streaming premiere two weeks later on March 20, 2026.

Beyond this, we also have a poster to gawk at, which likely means that a trailer is closer than it is further away.

Are you excited for the Peaky Blinders film, which won't be the end of the story as previously thought...?