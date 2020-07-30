Peaky Blinders: Mastermind to release in August

You're watching Advertisements

The release date of FuturLab's new strategy game Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is set for August 20 for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. A new trailer allows a brief glimpse into the gameplay of the upcoming adventure of Tommy Shelby and his gang.

The production studio Caryn Mandabach Productions helped the team with the drafting process and the Irish actor Cillian Murphy returns in his role as Tommy Shelby. In the latest video, you can get an impression of his voice-over performance as well as the soundtrack from rock band Feverist (they composed the music for the first season of Peaky Blinders, too).

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a prequel to the successful Netflix series and takes us to Birmingham in the 20th century. In addition to Tommy, we will control other key members of the Shelby clan in real-time and, thanks to their unique skills, solve tactical challenges and puzzles to uncover a complot against the Shelby gang. The title will come at a cost of $24.99 / €24.99 / £19.99 and pre-orders on PC will get Feverist's soundtrack as an additional incentive.