Peaky Blinders is getting another game that you probably won't want to play

Despite being a pretty big hit on television screens around the world, Peaky Blinders has never managed to crack the video game sector. Granted, this is in part down to the fact that the various titles it has pumped out as of late have been more niche and less applicable to actual gamers, by either serving up mobile exclusive projects or virtual reality endeavours. The good news is that Peaky Blinders is now having another go at cracking the gaming space, but the bad news is it's probably already doomed.

We say this because CoinDesk has now reported that Peaky Blinders is getting a blockchain-based game that will have its own Web3 ecosystem. According to the report, the game is looking to entice fans into crypto by delivering an immersive story and gameplay. Needless to say, it seems like the game already has an uphill battle to fight as if there's something that gamers really don't seem to care about these days, it's definitely things that use buzzwords like blockchain, Web3, and crypto...

The game is coming from developer Anonymous Labs, the same team who recently delivered the Simon's Cat cartoon crypto token, and as for what you'll be able to do, the report states:

"The smoky streets of 1920s England are reimagined as a decentralized playground where fans can dive into high-stakes missions, craft their own Shelby-style legacy (the family the series is based around), and engage with the Peaky Blinders universe."

It's claimed to be a AAA title, one with digital collectibles to discover and community elements on the blockchain to utilise. There's no word on the release date as of yet, but if it is supposed to be a AAA game, we should probably not expect to see much of substance about the project for some time.