Peaky Blinders film will have a bigger budget than the series

The creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, has affirmed on a few occasions that the conclusive film will be shooting later this year and that Cillian Murphy will be back for it in the role of Thomas Shelby.

Speaking with NME, he has touched on this again, revealing that filming will commence in September, and that the movie will feature a budget that is bigger than any of the seasons of the show before it.

"It's gonna happen. It's gonna happen this September. I'm just doing the final polishes, which will continue up until the day before we start shooting. But we're there. We've got everything sorted, we've got all the commitments we need, we are ready to go."

Continuing further, Knight added, "I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it's gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it. The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we're ending this chapter, we're all going to try to do our best. Cillian [Murphy] is really up for it."

During the interview, Knight also briefly touched on his upcoming Star Wars project with Daisy Ridley, where he stated, "I can tell you I'm doing it! It's going well, yes."