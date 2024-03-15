Peaky Blinders creator to tell the story of the Guinness family in upcoming Netflix series

HQ

Booze lovers rejoice! Netflix has officially tapped Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to pen a script and create a new series based on the story of the Guinness Family. Yep, that very same Guinness as the deep and heavy irish dry stout that no doubt many of you guzzle down at the local every weekend.

The series has a working title known as House of Guinness, and as the description for the series states, "the epic story of one of Europe's most eccentric and enduring dynasties - The Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story will focus on the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery."

There is no release date for House of Guinness just yet, but due to the seemingly early nature of the show, a 2025 debut is probably likely at the earliest.