Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to pen a Star Wars movie

The man who created and wrote the Peaky Blinders series, as well as the SAS Rogue Heroes TV show, and is behind the upcoming adaptation of Great Expectations starring Olivia Colman, Steven Knight, will be making his debut in a galaxy far, far away.

As Variety reports, the British writer has been tapped to replace that of Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson in the role of writing the screenplay for an untitled upcoming Star Wars feature film.

Further details about the project have not been announced as of yet, but Variety has stated that more information on the film could arrive at the Star Wars Celebration event in London, which is planned for April.