Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight teases more projects beyond film

In a recent interview with Times Radio, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight hinted that the upcoming film won't be the end for the iconic crime drama. Though the film, set to release within the next year, has finished production, Knight teased there could be more Peaky Blinders projects, whether in the form of additional films or series.

While Knight remained tight-lipped on specifics, he assured fans that Tommy Shelby's story isn't finished. The film will explore post-series events, with Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth returning to their roles. The film will dive into World War II England, expanding the gang's story beyond the original six-season run.

