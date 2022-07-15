Peaky Blinders' creator Stephen Knight to pen a new Apple TV+ series about Enzo Ferrari

HQ

Stephen Knight, the man who created Peaky Blinders, has been named as the writer of an upcoming Apple TV+ series about the very individual who founded and turned Ferrari into one of the world's most well-known luxury car brands, that individual being Enzo Ferrari.

As The Hollywood Reporter states, the series will be known as Ferrari, and will be directed by Sicario: Day of the Soldado's Stefano Sollima. It's also said in the report that the show will be based on the biography of Enzo Ferrari, which was written by Luca Dal Monte.

There isn't too much other information to note as of yet, other than that the show will see Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino as executive producers, and that this will be coming to Apple's streaming service alongside the feature film also based on Enzo Ferrari, which will be directed by Michael Mann and will star Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley.