Peaky Blinders creator affirms that the series will continue after the upcoming movie

After several seasons of television, we were under the impression that Peaky Blinders would be coming to an end very soon when the major feature length flick makes its debut. The movie was filming in the second half of 2024 and recently even finished that effort in mid-December, something that creator Steven Knight affirmed in a recent interview on the breakfast show BBC Breakfast (thanks, Variety).

"We're putting it together now. I would say this, wouldn't I? But it's fantastic. We've got the best, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham].

"The stuff that I'm watching - the rushes, the assemblies - no one will be disappointed. It is quite an incredible thing," he said. "It's a very fitting way to end this part of the 'Peaky' story."

But this wasn't all that Knight had to say as he also touched a little on what's next for Peaky Blinders. Following previously alluding to the fact that the story wasn't over, Knight added:

"This part, yes. I'm not allowed to announce it, but I'm just saying that the world of 'Peaky' will continue."

Considering many of the Peaky Blinders cast are quite large names these days, it's unclear whether there will be a world where Cillian Murphy continues portraying Tommy Shelby or not. Knight's phrasing does seem to suggest that a new era of Peaky Blinders will be explored, perhaps with a new cast altogether. Would you be interested in that?