Peak's latest update introduces custom runs, mini runs, and zombiephobia accessibility

HQ

Peak is not a live-service game. That much developers Landfall Games and Aggro Crab Games made clear soon after launch. However, Peak has got a lot of consistent updates since its launch last June, with the latest addition being the Play It Your Way Update.

As it says on the tin, this update gives you much more control over the way you play Peak. Custom runs allow you and your friends to set individual difficulty settings, including adding more or less of a certain hazard, dropping more types of a certain item, and more. Unfortunately, if you're hunting for your last few achievements/badges and thought this might be an easy way to get them, achievements are turned off while in custom runs.

Mini runs give you the chance to play the game for a briefer period of time. Instead of going all the way up the mountain, you can just tackle one type of terrain. This perhaps opens the doors for new, smaller maps in the future, if that's something Landfall and Aggro Crab would be interested in.

Campfires are now much kinder, too, adding autosaves for if you need to call it a night mid run, and they also last for as long as you like, with the fog and hunger build-up of before no longer affecting the world state. Zombiephobia accessibility has also been included, changing the lunging zombies into massive mushrooms. Now all we need is a mycophobia mode to counteract these new enemies.