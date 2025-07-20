Peak used to crash instantly if you tried to play it in French

HQ

Peak is an incredibly popular game, but even after selling more than 5 million copies in a month, it's clear the game was still made rather quickly. Most of its development time came from a month-long game jam, which means some issues are still to be found in your survival adventure.

One particular bug came from localisation issues. In particular, as posted on the official Aggro Crab Games account, if you chose to play the game in French, Peak would instantly crash. A line of code would "Frenchify" the game, which apparently just meant it did not work.

Classic French, eh? All jokes aside, Peak's developers have been quickly working on its issues as the player base has grown exponentially since launch. The co-op experience still proves as popular as ever, even with the odd game-breaking bug. It seems gamers are willing to let a lot slide if the core experience is as fun as Peak's proves to be.