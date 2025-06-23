Peak is a brilliant reminder of why I'm always excited for a new co-op adventure

Landcrab, AKA the team-up between Another Crab's Treasure developer Aggro Crab and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator creator Landfall Games, "finally" released Peak this week. After announcing it properly four days before its launch, Peak came out of nowhere and like a slap in the face immediately brought back thoughts of last year's hit Chained Together and the previous Landfall title Content Warning.

It's difficult to tell with a game like Peak whether you're in for the gimmick and the low pricing rather than the other reasons you might buy a game (gameplay, narrative, etc.). Landfall often sells the idea of a fun time, and while perhaps once I was sceptical of that, I'm now writing this article as I've come around to realising that it's really what gaming is all about.

At Summer Game Fest, I found it very difficult to care about the latest action Soulslike with RPG elements, because even as the newest one promises to be darker or sexier than any that have come before, it's just hard not to see the repetition, the same traps of a saturated genre. It can get old. Do you know what doesn't get old, though? Your friends.

Well, bad choice of phrasing, really. Your friends do get old. I get old, you get old, we all get old. But you can always make new experiences, shared experiences that have you laughing years down the line as you recall the time one of your friends said you could all definitely climb that wall, only for each of you to go tumbling to your doom in the fog below. That memory, the creation of them, no matter with friends or alone, is peak gaming.

And that's what Landcrab has managed to capture in Peak. This isn't a review of Peak, but it is a recommendation. I find it hard to place a score on something like Peak, a game that is as janky as it is cheap, an experience that can frustrate and reward a player simultaneously, and a title that was mostly made in a month through a game jam. Also, I feel it's a bit unfair to review Peak as I've not yet reached the titular Peak (classic games journalist being a scrub I know). But after a decent amount of time with it, I've come to the conclusion that this type of game - Peak-likes, if you will - are the titles I'll be on the lookout for in the future.

Peak feels like an incredibly streamlined game. All the fat has been trimmed off, if there even was any to begin with. It's a simple setup, if you don't know it: you and up to three friends are boy scouts heading out on an expedition when your plane crashes and you have to make it up to the mountainous peak of an island in order to signal for help. Allowing you climb on every surface, you'll make the most of your stamina, as each slip up could spell doom for your chances of survival. With this simplistic focus, Landcrab has made quite a genius move in allowing the gameplay to be mostly a background focus, letting you and your friends experience the journey without the trials ahead being the sole focus.

And then you drop your guard and realise you can't scale that cliff face, or forget there's a poison plant right next to you. Landfall especially is now acutely aware of how its games can make viral moments as well as ones you and your friends group will remember for a long, long time. While I'll still yearn for the breath-taking experiences games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 provide, when I think of Peak gaming, this little climbing game will come to mind.

So yeah, I'm not always going to be excited for the latest dark fantasy epic that ends with a posh English priestess telling me that I am the last flameghouler, and I must save the world, there is still plenty of peak out there. Big Walk, from House House, for example, looks to be tremendous adventure arriving next year. While you can dismiss the likes of Peak as "streamer bait" as I once did, if you've got friends and are sick of screaming at each other for losing another ranked match, why not instead scream at one another because you accidentally set off an explosive plant leading to everyone's untimely death?