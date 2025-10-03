Peak developer reveals new chaotic co-op game Crashout Crew

The development team which worked on the multiplayer hit Peak with Landfall has revealed its next co-op title in Crashout Crew. Aggro Crab Games developed the game during a game jam this year, working more on the chaotic and goofy side of multiplayer games while the team developing Peak wanted to make a more cooperative experience.

Crashout Crew certainly seems to ooze chaos, as from the game's announce trailer we see explosions, meteors falling from the sky, and chickens hatching fully formed from cracked eggs. If this is what it takes to get forklift certified, I can do without the qualification.

You and up to three friends drive around in forklifts in gameplay that looks akin to something like Overcooked. You've got to get the right items to the right delivery trucks and send them off. The characters look a lot like our cuddly scouts in Peak, but with faces that are fit for the screaming and crying associated with what looks like the worst job you could ever work at. Still, looks like it'll be fun with friends and Crashout Crew has a demo landing on the 13th of October.