Peak co-developer confirms it's a "friendslop studio" now

HQ

Some friendslop isn't great, but if there's a game that shows the heights fun, cheap co-op experiences can reach, it's Peak. Landfall Games and Aggro Crab Games have sold millions upon millions of copies of Peak, and the game's success has been so monstrous it has caused the latter studio to pivot into being solely focused on friendslop.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Aggro Crab studio head Nick Kaman said that Peak initially felt more like a training exercise for the developer. "I consider [Peak] very much our thing now, whereas before, it wasn't our thing at all. We thought we were a character action studio," Kaman said.

Previously, Aggro Crab delivered the much loved Soulslike Another Crab's Treasure. However, when looking toward the future, it seems friendslop remains firmly on the menu. "There's so much that hasn't been explored yet, and there's so many interesting things you can do in the context of social games," according to Kaman. Right now, his team is working on Crashout Crew, a new friendslop experience which is pushed even further into the realm of pure co-op mayhem than Peak.

To anyone that wants more character action from Aggro Crab, Kaman does have an apology: "If people miss Another Crab's Treasure and are like, 'Why are you guys a friendslop studio now?' I'm sorry, I get it, you guys want that side of us. But right now for us, this is just more exciting," he said.